Ballots still being processed in Detroit, Flint and Grand Rapids

DETROIT – Recently updated and reported results now include absentee ballots voted by residents in Livonia and Dearborn, according to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Detroit, Flint and Grand Rapids still have yet to fully complete and report their tabulation of every ballot.

Benson provided the latest update shortly after 9 a.m. this morning.

As of 6:30 a.m. today a total of 143,000 ballots were counted in the City of Detroit with an additional 35,000 more left to be processed. The city’s clerk estimates that all ballots will be counted by this evening.

Upcoming press conference

Benson will hold a virtual press conference this morning at 11 a.m. to provide an update on the counting process in Michigan.

As of 9 a.m. today Joe Biden had taken a slight lead in the race against President Donald Trump.

Latest on local and national races