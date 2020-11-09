Michigan looks to overhaul unemployment office after sudden departure of UIA director

The state of Michigan is looking to overhaul its unemployment office after the director’s sudden resignation.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Michigan unemployment office has worked through significant issues.

The UIA has been flooded with calls, as more than 2 million Michigan residents have applied for benefits since the start of the pandemic. Early on, problems with the system made the process difficult for many people.

The system couldn’t keep up with demand, and many people were frustrated. They couldn’t get in touch with an agency and, as a result, struggled to get the help they needed.

UIA Director Steve Gray tried to answer questions from lawmakers, but now he is out. He resigned last week.

Insiders told Local 4′s Help Me Hank that Gray’s departure was planned, and it now gives the state a chance to rebrand the agency and start fresh.

