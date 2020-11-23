Restaurants in Metro Detroit take steps to stay open this winter amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Tents and igloos have popped up all over Metro Detroit.

They’re meant to provide cover from the rough weather, and they’re an option for restaurants and bars that still want to welcome guests.

At Lily’s Seafood Grill & Brewery in Royal Oak, the tent is up and has panels open to circulate air. At The Congregation in Detroit, there’s a large outdoor area with heaters and no tent.

Michigan’s ‘3-week pause’ COVID restrictions in effect: What to know

Michigan has entered a three-week “pause” to several activities in an effort to help stop a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Under new restrictions issued Sunday evening by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), here’s what is closed starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 until Dec. 8 in Michigan.

