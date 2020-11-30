Here are 4 of the top remaining Cyber Monday deals -- from AirPods to Nike shoes

If you haven’t hopped online to cash in on some Cyber Monday deals yet, you still have time. There are big savings to be had across the internet -- from toys to TVs.

Local 4 Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester found out some of the Cyber Monday deals are going to be around for awhile.

Cyber Monday could shatter records this year. With more people working at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, many might have more time to search for deals.

Here are four of the top deals that are still available as of Monday afternoon that you might want to take advantage of:

Apple AirPods -- 40% off, $120 at Target.com

Toshiba 55-inch LED 4K TV, save $160, now at $289 on BestBuy.com

LEGO sets 50% off at Walmart.com

Nike shoes and clothing 40%-60% off at Nike.com

Many Cyber Monday deals will continue until midnight Monday, but that’s not when all the savings will expire.

Target’s Cyber Week runs until Dec. 5 with flash sales and savings. Walmart, Home Depot and Nordstrom will also have deals.

With more people being online, beware of cyber criminals. Use credit cards that offer more protection and create a separate email account to track your purchases. Know exactly where you are shopping.

