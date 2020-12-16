Work from home scams: How to spot a fake job posting

DETROIT – With so many people looking for work, scam artists are turning to posting fake job opportunities in hopes of taking advantage of people desperate for a job and money.

These scams often end up costing the victims a lot of money and time.

The Better Business Bureau is urging residents to pay attention to job postings online. Despite exciting promises, work at home offers are notorious for leaving potential workers high and dry.

Criminals have tried to cash in at every turn during the pandemic -- now with the COVID vaccine and new Zoom scams.

Michigan’s attorney general outlined four specific types of COVID-19 vaccine scams circulating in the state and explained how they’re targeting residents.

Attorney General Dana Nessel joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to warn Michiganders about scammers looking to capitalize on the COVID-19 vaccine excitement.

