Looking to travel this year? Safest airlines for 2021 revealed

DETROIT – For a lot of people, 2021 is going to be the year to get back to traveling.

But we all know that not all airlines are created equal. AirlineRatings.com analyzed crash records and safety compliance data of more than 100 airlines to put together a list of the 20 safest airlines for 2021.

Only one U.S. airline got into the top 10 with Alaska Airlines at the no. 8 spot.

Other U.S. airlines in the top 20 were Southwest Airlines at no. 13, Delta Air Lines at no. 14, American Airlines at no. 15 and United Airlines at no. 20.

The safety ratings also took a look at which airlines are handing the pandemic the best and ensuring everything is being done to keep passengers safe.

You can read the full rankings on AirlineRatings’ official website here.

Related headlines: