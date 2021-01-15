A look at the evidence against former Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis investigation

FLINT, Mich. – Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is facing two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty after a lengthy investigation into the Flint water crisis.

Each charge is a one-year misdemeanor and/or a $1,000 fine. Snyder’s legal team is preparing to defend him against those charges.

The case against Snyder is focused on three key things: Witness interviews, phone records and emails.

The investigative team went through thousands of documents and searched computers, iPads and phones while working to establish a timeline. They wanted to find out what Snyder knew and when he knew it.

There are a few timelines that phone records and emails could help explain. When did Snyder know the water was an issue? When did he realize that it was a public health emergency? Some people point to the legionnaires’ outbreak as being key.

