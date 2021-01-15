41 charges filed in Flint water crisis investigation, officials say

FLINT, Mich. – Forty-one charges have been filed in a Flint water investigation, according to officials.

Nine people have been charged, including former Gov. Rick Snyder. While Snyder has the most high profile, he was charged with the least compared to the other ex-officials.

“When an entire city is victimized by the negligence and indifference of those in power, it deserves an uncompromising investigation, said Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud.

Click here to read more on the charges.

Those facing serious multiple felonies include Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with nine felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and two other misdemeanors.

Lyon is not in trouble for Flint’s lead problems, but on how the state handled a legionnaires outbreak in the city that may be tied to the water switch.

Nine charged in Flint water crisis probe: (First row, From top left to right). Rick Snyder; Nick Lyon; Darnell Earley; (Second row): Richard Baird; Gerald Ambrose; Nancy Ann Peeler; (Third row): Howard Croft; Eden Wells; Jarrod Agen. (WDIV)

Dr. Eden Wells, the former state chief medical executive, is also charged with nine felony counts of involuntary manslaughter connected to legionnaires as well as two felony counts of misconduct in public office and an additional misdemeanor.

READ: A look at the evidence collected against Gov. Snyder in the Flint water crisis

READ: Residents weigh in after criminal charges announced in Flint water crisis investigation

Richard Baird, who acted as Snyder’s transportation manager, faces felonies including extortion for how, prosecutors said, he tried to manage the crisis once it hit. He is also facing felony misconduct in public office, perjury and obstruction of justice.

“This case is about justice, truth, accountability, poisoned children, lost lives, shattered families that are still not whole, and simply giving a damn about all humanity,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The remaining people charged include two Flint emergency managers, a former Flint director of the Department of Public Works, Snyder’s communications director and a current MDHHS manager.