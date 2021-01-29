IRS criminal investigators in Detroit remind citizens to be wary of scams during tax season

DETROIT – IRS investigators in Detroit are tracking the ways thieves are trying to scam citizens.

Sarah Kull is a special agent with IRS-Criminal Investigation. Because it’s tax season, that means it’s the time of the year tax scams are prominent.

READ: If you made $72K or less then you can file your federal taxes for free online

“They’re out there online and possibly clutching a cellphone, working to connect with you. Cybercriminals trying to cash in,” Kull said.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about an entirely new set of scams. Investigators are tracking all the ways thieves are trying to trick people into giving them their personal information and money.

If you get a suspicious email, call or text from someone claiming to be from the IRS do not click any links or give that person any money.