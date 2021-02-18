Metro Detroit woman faces $2.8K bill to retrieve car from Toronto parking lot

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit woman in a battle to get her vehicle back from an off-site parking lot in Toronto has been told that she needs to pay $2,800 to retrieve it.

Kim Richardson’s car has not moved from the Canadian parking lot since last March.

“While we were gone, the pandemic hit full force and Canada shut its borders,” Richardson said.

Richardson flew out of Toronto before the pandemic-induced shutdown. Her return flight was rerouted to Detroit Metro Airport and her car has been in Toronto since.

A Canadian broadcast crew heard about Local 4′s initial report and has been covering the story in Toronto. The crew was able to speak with the owner of Park2Sky -- the public Toronto parking space -- over the phone.

“I have expenses too, I’ve got employees...I don’t operate for free. I’ve lost hundreds of thousands of dollars. If they wanted, they should’ve gotten the car right away,” the owner said.

Management claims other Americans in similar situations have had their cars shipped home. The parking lot owner also says he needs the full $2,800 payment for the lot fee because he is struggling amid the pandemic, as well.

“It’s a ticking clock. I don’t understand, I don’t know what’s going on here. Business is down, I’m not making any money at all. People who leave their car are paid. She’s the only one that hasn’t paid,” he said.

The owner said he just recently heard from Richardson, however, Richardson said she has called multiple times. Local 4 has obtained emails that show her reaching out last April and May to get the car back. She has only received generic replies.

