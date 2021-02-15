Metro Detroit woman unable to get car back from Canada due to border closure

DETROIT – The continued closure of the U.S.-Canada border during the COVID-19 pandemic has left many families unable to see loved ones in person.

Kim Richardson took an international trip just before the pandemic led to the border closing. She flew out of Toronto to save some money and parked her car in a lot near the airport.

Nearly a year later she still doesn’t have her vehicle back. The owner of the lot wants $3,000 for parking fees, even though Richardson had no physical way of getting her car back. The police won’t assist and the embassy has been slow to respond to her requests for help.

Richardson is looking to her insurance company to assist. Local 4 is working to help her get her vehicle back across the border and resolve the issue.

Canada extends US border closure through Feb. 21, 2021

The closure of the border between the U.S. and Canada has once again been extended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair announced on Jan. 12 that the U.S.-Canada border will remain closed until Feb. 21, 2021, in order to “ensure the safety of Canadians” against COVID-19.

