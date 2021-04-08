Illegal dumpers using shuttered Burbank School in Detroit to leave mess

DETROIT – An abandoned Detroit school on the city’s east side has become a dumping ground.

Illegal dumpers have been using the permanently closed Burbank School to leave unwanted items.

The problem has been going on for years and illegal dumping tends to increase as the weather warms up. Over the weekend someone left an old boat in the school parking lot.

Michael Wimbush lives in the area and reached out to Local 4′s Help Me Hank.

“I’m worried because my grandkids can’t play here,” Wimbush said.

Wimbush reached out to the Help Me Hank team because he was upset by the mess he could see out his front door.

“It’s awful what they’ve done here. I lived here for 28 years and it’s worse than ever before,” Wimbush said.

How can you report a mess? The best way is to use the Improve Detroit app. The city responds within 48 hours and will work to clean up messes.

Illegal dumping is a crime and investigators are issuing tickets and fines to people responsible.

