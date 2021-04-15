Metro Detroit still experiencing lengthy mail delays

DETROIT – From the city to the suburbs, many people across Metro Detroit have been experiencing slow or non-existent mail delivery.

Some blame the pandemic, the election and staff shortages, but the problem persists.

We all depend on the mail. Our bills and important documents are delivered to our door and when it stops, we get concerned.

“We haven’t gotten our mail in a week,” said Yolanda Hood. “I’m worried.”

People across Metro Detroit have reached out to Help Me Hank with reports of going up to a week without mail delivery.

What can you do about it? Residents can visit the official United States Postal Service website to report the problem or head into a local post office to file a report. You should document everything and speak with your neighbors to see if they’re having similar issues.

Watch the video above for the full report.