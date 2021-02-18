24ºF

Metro Detroit residents report lengthy delivery delays from postal service

Residents concerned mail isn’t getting to them

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Metro Detroit residents are voicing concerns that mail isn’t getting to them.

There are reports of people experiencing postal problems and delays all across Metro Detroit.

Last fall, it was the election and shopping season -- but recently residents have been reaching out to Local 4 regarding a recent slow down in service.

The new slow down in service doesn’t appear to be weather-related. However, the USPS did issue a statement.

What can you do if you think your deliveries are being affected?

If you believe you are experiencing a slowdown in mail deliveries there are several steps you can take.

You should reach out to your local post office. You should also keep records of the incidents. Speak with your neighbors to see if they are also experiencing delays.

You should also be patient.

