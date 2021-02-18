Metro Detroit residents report lengthy delivery delays from postal service

DETROIT – Metro Detroit residents are voicing concerns that mail isn’t getting to them.

There are reports of people experiencing postal problems and delays all across Metro Detroit.

Last fall, it was the election and shopping season -- but recently residents have been reaching out to Local 4 regarding a recent slow down in service.

The new slow down in service doesn’t appear to be weather-related. However, the USPS did issue a statement.

While delivery may be impacted in some areas due to road closures, impassable roads, and inaccessibility of mailboxes, USPS will make every attempt to deliver to all addresses. We ask customers to keep the approach to their mailbox clear by promptly removing obstructions, including snow, which may make normal delivery of mail from a vehicle difficult or impossible. USPS

What can you do if you think your deliveries are being affected?

If you believe you are experiencing a slowdown in mail deliveries there are several steps you can take.

You should reach out to your local post office. You should also keep records of the incidents. Speak with your neighbors to see if they are also experiencing delays.

You should also be patient.

