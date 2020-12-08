Have you noticed mail delays? Metro Detroit residents share their experiences

DETROIT – Local 4 has received several reports of mail delays across the Metro Detroit area.

Video from outside the U.S. Postal Service Mail Distribution Center in Allen Park shows trucks lined up outside the facility waiting to drop off mail to be processed. Local 4′s Hank Winchester spoke with several drivers on Monday who said they’ve never seen delays like this before.

Following Monday’s report, other Metro Detroit residents reached out to the Help Me Hank Team.

Hank, we have not received mail here in my Birmingham neighborhood for more than a week. Diane (Birmingham)

Big problem here in Westland. I’m not getting my pension check. Bill (Westland)

I saw your story and want you to know I’ve been waiting 1 month for an item I ordered. It says it’s just sitting at the post office. Melvindale

If you are experiencing problems with the postal office you should contact your local post office, file a complaint online, ask your neighbors about their experiences -- and if possible, be patient.

