Michigan’s acting Unemployment Insurance Agency director answers questions

DETROIT – Liza Estlund Olson was brought in to make major changes to Michigan’s unemployment system.

In her first interview with Local 4 she spoke to Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester about what’s being done and the issues that many Michiganders on unemployment still face.

READ: Money expected to come back to Michigan after unemployment fraud exposed

Olson is the acting director of Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency. She took over the position last year, replacing Steve Gray after many issues were exposed making it hard for residents to file for unemployment.

Some changes have been made to the technical side of things including a new chat feature and appointments available online. But there’s still more work to do.

Ad

READ: More unemployment coverage

The full interview is available below: