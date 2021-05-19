How employers feel about unemployment work-search rule being put back in place

LANSING, Mich. – Starting May 30, Michigan residents on unemployment will need to start looking for work to keep getting benefits.

Officials hope the change will help fill thousands of open positions that are available across Metro Detroit.

All seven of the state’s Republican U.S. House members wrote a letter to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday urging a halt to the extra payment, which is on top of maximum state benefits of $362 per week.

They said the benefits incentivize people who are unemployed to not return to work. The work-search requirement was waived starting in March 2020. Claimants will have to conduct at least one work-search activity for each week they certify for benefits.

Michigan’s acting Unemployment Insurance Agency director answers questions

Liza Estlund Olson was brought in to make major changes to Michigan’s unemployment system.

In her first interview with Local 4 she spoke to Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester about what’s being done and the issues that many Michiganders on unemployment still face.

