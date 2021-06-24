Ferndale police warn residents to be vigilant for imposter scams

FERNDALE, Mich. – A scam alert is exposing a troubling crime trend in one suburban community.

According to authorities, a man is posing as a DTE Energy employee and a general contractor in order to rip off the elderly.

Ferndale police want residents to be on high alert.

It starts with a knock at the door. The man at the door says he’s either with DTE or he’s posed as a contractor.

In the case of the DTE story, he claims your bill is overdue and that you need to pay it now or you lose your power.

DTE Energy does not demand in person cash payments and scams like this one have been a problem for years.

Anytime an employee is on your doorstep, ask for their ID. If you have any questions, call DTE Energy directly.

In another instance, a man approached an elderly man in Ferndale and offered to repair his porch. He demanded $1,000 right away, drove the man to the victim to his bank, got the cash and vanished.

The suspect is a white man, between 30-40 years old. Police said he’s known to drive a white truck and poses as a utility worker or a general contractor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541-3650.

