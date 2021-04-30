DTE Energy warning residents of imposter claiming to be worker, coming to homes

DETROIT – A thief posing as a DTE worker stole more than $50,000 worth of jewelry from a 95-year-old woman in Madison Heights.

The company said this type of incident is happening all over Metro Detroit.

“We get very concerned when customers contact us to say that someone is at their door, claiming to be a DTE employee, when they’re really not,” said Chris Lamphear, manager of corporate communications with DTE Energy.

Lamphear said they’re seeing more and more of an individual claiming to be a worker stealing from the elderly.

That’s what happened on April 20 to 95-year-old Charlotte Gresiak in Madison Heights. A man claimed to be a worker and he even wore a worker’s vest, showing up to her house. Gresiak let him in and said he stole the jewelry that her late husband gave her.

“I had all of my good jewelry in there and other kind of jewelry was in there. It was so many things that my husband bought me. It was about six or more, rings there, very expensive ones,” Gresiak said.