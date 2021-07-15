Partly Cloudy icon
Help Me Hank

Residents still living in damaged Detroit apartment building months after fire

Residents say apartments aren’t safe

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Residents living in the Plymouth Square Apartments in Detroit reached out to Help Me Hank over concerns about the conditions in their apartments.

In May, a fire in one unit caused severe damage in other apartments. Since then, residents said that it’s not a safe or healthy environment.

Linda Harris, who lives in one of the apartments, said there is dust everywhere and that the carpet was removed and the floors were torn up.

Harris’ apartment and several others were damaged after a fire broke out on the 10th floor. Other people who live in the building are reporting similar situations.

The Detroit Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department said it had no idea that people were living in situations like that until Local 4 reached out.

“We have to be notified and in this situation we were not,” said Jessica Parker with the building and safety department.

Since Local 4 got involved, the city has had an inspector on site. The city is aware of the situation and the property owner has gotten permits.

A spokesperson for the team that manages the building sent the following statements:

“Property staff responded immediately on the 19th and the mitigation contractors and Director of Operations were on site and inspected the common areas and most of the affected units on May 20.”

“Our management team has offered residents affected by the situation financial assistance from the Red Cross and have presented tenants with the ability to temporarily relocate to a hotel as we complete construction.”

“In addition, each resident that sustained damage to their unit will receive a rent credit.”

Building management spokesperson

After the fire, the Red Cross offered $500 in assistance to each tenant and building management also said they offered to help those impacted.

Residents told said they only received assistance from the Red Cross and were only notified about the rent credit the same day Local 4 reached out to management.

