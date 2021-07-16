How the city is working to help Detroiters deal with bad landlords

How the city is working to help Detroiters dealing with bad landlords

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan revealed a new plan on Friday aimed at going after bad landlords and getting city-wide inspections done in a timely manner.

Code enforcement will no longer go from zip code to zip code checking rental properties. The city-wide system will allow for more inspections and quicker results, officials say.

If the apartment you live in or the home you rent isn’t being maintained by the management company the City of Detroit wants residents to know that they have rights.

If you find yourself in a dangerous living situation the city can take action against the landlord and help find you somewhere else to live.

