Detroit woman on a mission to stop illegal dumping

Residents say city didn’t respond to requests to remove garbage

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Detroit woman on a mission to stop illegal dumping

DETROIT – Rose Nelson is angry with all the illegal dumping that made its way into her neighborhood on Detroit’s east side.

“It’s upsetting this happens,” Nelson said. “It happens nonstop.”

When she started recording video of what she believed was suspicious activity, the suspects took off. She’s hoping her action will help get it to stop and bring attention to what’s going on.

You can watch Hank Winchester’s full story in the video above.

What can you do if you find someone illegally dumping in your neighborhood? If you catch them in the act, call 911.

You can use the Improve Detroit app to let the city know about problems. You will likely get a response within 48 hours.

You can also contact DPW directly.

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

