Detroit woman on a mission to stop illegal dumping

DETROIT – Rose Nelson is angry with all the illegal dumping that made its way into her neighborhood on Detroit’s east side.

“It’s upsetting this happens,” Nelson said. “It happens nonstop.”

When she started recording video of what she believed was suspicious activity, the suspects took off. She’s hoping her action will help get it to stop and bring attention to what’s going on.

What can you do if you find someone illegally dumping in your neighborhood? If you catch them in the act, call 911.

You can use the Improve Detroit app to let the city know about problems. You will likely get a response within 48 hours.

You can also contact DPW directly.