What is causing delays in trash pickup schedules across Metro Detroit?

Residents across Metro Detroit have been reporting delays in their trash pickup schedule.
Local 4′s Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester looked into the issue to help find answers for residents.
William Shenkel said he is frustrated to see trash piling up in front of his home. He said the neighborhood hasn’t had their trash picked up in more than three weeks.
That isn’t the only area impacted. A post was shared on a Facebook page for Plymouth Township to let residents know that GFL is running behind.
Read: Trash concerns piling up across Metro Detroit following massive flood
According to GFL officials, they’re running behind due to staffing shortages and trucks that need to be repaired.
If you are experiencing trash delays you should document the timeline, take photos and contact your city leaders and GFL directly.