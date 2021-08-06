Partly Cloudy icon
Help Me Hank

What is causing delays in trash pickup schedules across Metro Detroit?

GFL says staffing shortages, delays in parts to blame

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Residents across Metro Detroit have been reporting delays in their trash pickup schedule.

Local 4′s Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester looked into the issue to help find answers for residents.

William Shenkel said he is frustrated to see trash piling up in front of his home. He said the neighborhood hasn’t had their trash picked up in more than three weeks.

That isn’t the only area impacted. A post was shared on a Facebook page for Plymouth Township to let residents know that GFL is running behind.

According to GFL officials, they’re running behind due to staffing shortages and trucks that need to be repaired.

If you are experiencing trash delays you should document the timeline, take photos and contact your city leaders and GFL directly.

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

