What is causing delays in trash pickup schedules across Metro Detroit?

Residents across Metro Detroit have been reporting delays in their trash pickup schedule.

Local 4′s Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester looked into the issue to help find answers for residents.

William Shenkel said he is frustrated to see trash piling up in front of his home. He said the neighborhood hasn’t had their trash picked up in more than three weeks.

That isn’t the only area impacted. A post was shared on a Facebook page for Plymouth Township to let residents know that GFL is running behind.

According to GFL officials, they’re running behind due to staffing shortages and trucks that need to be repaired.

“Our industry is not immune from the labor shortages seen throughout the nation. We are also facing delays in obtaining parts needed to keep our fleet vehicles in peak operating condition. Our team members have spent the last month working on weekends to remove flood damaged materials from homes ravaged by recent storms. We have made operational changes to address these issues and appreciate our customer’s patience and understanding while we work to resolve them.” GFL Spokesperson

If you are experiencing trash delays you should document the timeline, take photos and contact your city leaders and GFL directly.

