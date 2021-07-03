Trash concerns piling up across Metro Detroit following massive flood

WESTLAND, Mich. – A large pile of flood debris is now perched in the parking lot at the former Hawthorne Valley Golf Course in Westland.

The city owns the property and has opted to put the trash there temporarily.

“What we wanted to do is get all the contaminated debris removed from the curb, especially with the holiday weekend coming up,” said Westland Deputy Mayor Michael Reddy.

READ: What the city of Detroit is doing to quickly clear storm debris

READ: Protesters gather in Dearborn to demand compensation for flood damage to homes, businesses

Ad

Neither the city or the its waste hauler, Priority Waste, has a timetable on when it will all be removed.

Wayne County has several communities with substantial flooding damage, and the debris is piling up at curbs across the county. Waste hauler, GFL Environmental -- which serves Detroit’s east side, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Garden City, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Pointe Park, Harper Woods and Inkster -- is mobilizing its crews.

The company asks residents in those communities to have all flood debris at the curb by 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.

“We’re going to have more than 300 of our crew members out in the field including on the Fourth of July,” said GFL Environmental’s Joseph Munem.

Trucks will run in those eight communities Saturday and Sunday.

READ MORE: