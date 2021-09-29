Mostly Cloudy icon
Help Me Hank

🔒 Help Me Hank survey: Tell us your top toy picks, holiday shopping habits

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Tags: Help Me Hank, Insider, Help Me Hank Toy Test, Surveys
Girl with three gifts.
Girl with three gifts. (Pexels)

It’s almost that time already -- holiday shopping season is nearly upon us.

Every expert we’ve talked to suggests starting even earlier this year, due to supply chain issues for toys and other hot items for kids.

We’re getting ready for our annual Help Me Hank Toy Test, but we want to hear from our WDIV Insiders: What toys are you aiming for this year? Are you starting earlier or sticking with your routine?

Fill out the quick survey below to help us make our holiday shopping coverage even better.

Holiday shopping survey:

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

