Holiday season sales, deals start well ahead of Halloween

Many retailers are slashing prices in hopes of getting shoppers to buy early.

Some traditional Black Friday or Holiday season deals have begun in October.

“We’re anticipating consumers buying earlier than we’ve ever seen before. If you see a gift you want, buy it now. Don’t wait, or you’ll risk the product not being available later during the holiday season. Best advice, shop now!” Spokesperson for Target stores

Early holiday deals include Target’s price match guarantee, which runs until Dec. 24.

Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon all are rolling out early deals.

The other big concern is mail and shipping. The United States Postal Service has warned its service will be slower and it will cost more this Holiday Season.

Watch the videos above for the full report.