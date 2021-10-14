Cloudy icon
Holiday season sales, deals start well ahead of Halloween

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

DETROIT – There are big concerns about shipping delays and supply chain slowdowns. How will these issues impact everything from holiday shopping to necessities?

Many retailers are slashing prices in hopes of getting shoppers to buy early.

Some traditional Black Friday or Holiday season deals have begun in October.

Early holiday deals include Target’s price match guarantee, which runs until Dec. 24.

Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon all are rolling out early deals.

The other big concern is mail and shipping. The United States Postal Service has warned its service will be slower and it will cost more this Holiday Season.

Watch the videos above for the full report.

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

