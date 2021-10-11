Michigan AG joins multi-state complaint asking for USPS transparency on Postmaster General’s transformation plan.

The Attorney General has signed on to a multi-state complaint demanding a review of the DeJoy’s decade-long plan to transform the US postal service.

DETROIT – Attorney General Dana Nessel has signed on with 19 Attorneys General in a multi-state complaint, asking for more transparency in terms of the plans to change how the United States Postal Service operates.

Nessel believes planning under the Postmaster General is what has led to slow delivery times in the first place.

“My mail doesn’t come every day. I used to get something at least every day and now it’s maybe two or three times a week,” said USPS customer Paul Robichaud.

Nessel blames Postmaster Louis DeJoy for many of the issues the USPS is having.

“Ever since Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took over as postmaster General of the United States Postal Service, it has really been nothing but trouble,” Nessel said. “He’s got a 10 year reorganization plan that would essentially result in closing many postal service branches, decreasing their hours, slowing down delivery for first class mail and increasing our rates.”

As a result, the Attorney General has signed on to a multi-state complaint demanding a review of the DeJoy’s decade-long plan to transform the US postal service.

“We are asking this commission to it’s job and demand that in order for this reorganization to take place, that it be properly reviewed and that these changes come to a halt until that happens,” Nessel explained.

In response, the US Postal Service has responded with the following statement:

‘The recent complaint filed by a group of Attorneys General has no legal or factual merit, and the Postal Service intends to move to dismiss it pursuant to the rules of the Postal Regulatory Commission. The Postal Service has and will continue to follow all statutory and regulatory requirements as we move forward on implementing our strategic plan to restore service excellence and financial sustainability.” USPS

“Our mail has slowed down remarkably and it’s actually worse in Detroit than it is virtually in a any other major city in the United States,” Attorney General Nessel added.

The Attorney General also insists Postmaster General Dejoy wants to run the USPS like a business. Nessel says there’s no reason why a service we depend on needs to turn a major profit.

