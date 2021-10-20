Partly Cloudy icon
Help Me Hank

🔒 Help Me Hank survey: Are you seeing shortages at your local stores?

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Tags: Help Me Hank, Surveys, Shortages
Thousands of shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe, south east England, Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021. A logjam at the U.K.'s busiest commercial port ratcheted up concerns Wednesday that the country could see an array of shortages in the crucial Christmas trading period, including of toys and food. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Are you seeing shortages in your local stores? Let us know!

We’ve been hearing about shortages hitting store shelves due to supply chain issues globally, but we want to know what you’re seeing out there. Take our quick survey to help us improve our coverage.

Take the survey below:

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

