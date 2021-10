The CDC is warning consumers about salami sticks linked to a salmonella outbreak.

The CDC is warning consumers about salami sticks linked to a salmonella outbreak.

Salami products sold at Trader Joe’s may be linked to salmonella.

The CDC has issued a food safety alert about Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks. The packaged salami was linked to a salmonella outbreak in eight states, including Michigan.

The CDC said they might be sold at other stores.

There are 20 illnesses and 3 hospitalizations reported while the CDC’s investigation is ongoing.

More information from the CDC: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Salami Sticks