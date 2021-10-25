Romance scams on the rise: Who’s targeted the most?

DETROIT – Help Me Hank has warned you about so-called romantic rip-offs in the past. Unfortunately, scammers are still working to break hearts and steal money from unsuspecting victims.

The Federal Trade Commission says the number of romantic scams jumped about 50% from 2019 to 2020.

The agency estimates $304 million has been stolen, but that number could be even larger because some people might be too embarrassed to come forward after they lose money. The FTC also says the people most affected are between 60 and 79 years old. Those over 70 suffer the biggest losses, about $9,000 on average, experts said.

The scams usually start with an unexpected friend request or a fake online dating profile. Eventually, after the scammers earn your trust, they are likely to ask for money for some kind of emergency. Be on the lookout, be cautious, and here are some steps that can help you avoid romantic rip-offs:

Ad