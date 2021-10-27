How much money is needed to combat elevated lead levels in Michigan communities?

Billions will be needed to replace lead pipes in Michigan.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – The issue of elevated lead levels in Michigan drinking water only seems to be growing.

It started years ago in Flint, then Benton Harbor and now cities like Manchester, Wayne and Hamtramck have all reported elevated lead levels in recent weeks.

The next step is to fix the issue and that can get expensive.

Benton Harbor residents are relying on filters and bottled water. In Hamtramck, the concern has been on fixing old infrastructure. Michigan has put millions of dollars towards Flint and Hamtramck.

The federal infrastructure bill originally had millions dedicated to lead removal but that number has dropped significantly. It’s estimated that Michigan alone needs $2 billion to remove lead.

