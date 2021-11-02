Here’s why you should get all of your holiday shopping done early this year

There are shipping containers trapped on barges off the coast of Los Angeles and empty shelves in stores in Michigan.

DETROIT – There are shipping containers trapped on barges off the coast of Los Angeles and empty shelves in stores in Michigan.

A WDIV insider poll showed that 60% of those questioned reported seeing shortages locally. That same amount also said they’re worried about potential supply shortages moving forward.

How Black Friday shopping works has evolved over the last few years. The days of waiting for the day are over. In the past years we would see some deals roll out in November, and this year the sales started in October. Why? Stores know inventory is limited and shipping could be a concern. This is why they’ve gotten creative.

Target rolled out daily deals online. Best Buy and Walmart have started slashing prices on electronics. Why those items? Many are manufactured overseas and it will be hard to find certain items and get them in stores in time for the holidays.

If you have concerns about supply and shipping you may want to consider Facebook marketplace or other neighbor-to-neighbor sale websites. You should use those with caution though.

