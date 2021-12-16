Designer knockoffs pose more of a danger than you might think -- and could be costing you

Help Me Hank takes a look at why designer knockoffs pose a threat and how it’s costing people.

DETROIT – The Detroit-Windsor border crossing is the busiest border crossing in North America.

Every day, thousands of cars cross and every day many are searched in an effort to keep fake products out. Those products include things like purses, cellphones and toys.

Those designer knockoffs pose a threat and it is costing people. Border Patrol said nationally, there are about 18 billion seizures of counterfeit goods.

Everyday agents are searching trucks and cars to search for and seize any illegal or fraudulent item. Officials say the profits from selling counterfeit goods may be tied to funding other criminal activities, including terrorism.

Items like children’s toys can pose a danger if they include chemicals or toxins. The sale of counterfeit products can also drive up the price of the real product.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Read: Complete Help Me Hank coverage