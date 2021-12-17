41º

Help Me Hank

Michigan attorney general releases dangerous toy guide ahead of holiday season

Dana Nessel says residents should check guide before buying toys

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan, Attorney General, Dana Nessel, Toys, Gifts, Holiday, Christmas, Christmas Shopping, Shopping, Holiday Season, Dangerous Toy List, Dangerous Toys, Consumer
Christmas gifts (Pixabay)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s attorney general has released this year’s dangerous toy guide ahead of the holiday season.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said the dangerous toy guide is an important resource to check before buying gifts.

“We want to ensure all Michiganders protect their wallets and their children this season,” Nessel said. “That’s why our consumer protection team put together this dangerous toy guide to promote safety tips and share recent recalls before you purchase those remaining gifts.”

Click here to visit the toy safety page.

Consumer complaints can be filed online, or you can call 877-765-8388 with questions.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email