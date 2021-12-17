Michigan attorney general releases dangerous toy guide ahead of holiday season

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s attorney general has released this year’s dangerous toy guide ahead of the holiday season.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said the dangerous toy guide is an important resource to check before buying gifts.

“We want to ensure all Michiganders protect their wallets and their children this season,” Nessel said. “That’s why our consumer protection team put together this dangerous toy guide to promote safety tips and share recent recalls before you purchase those remaining gifts.”

Click here to visit the toy safety page.

Consumer complaints can be filed online, or you can call 877-765-8388 with questions.