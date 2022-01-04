34º

Tips for buying concert, sporting event tickets as COVID cases surge in Michigan

Ask questions, know what’s required

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

The surging number of COVID cases is changing how some concert venues do business.

DETROIT – The surging number of COVID cases is changing how some concert venues do business.

Some are canceling shows, while others are offering insight on what people need to know if they are planning to attend an upcoming event.

How do you keep thousands of people safe and socially distanced? It can be challenge. A lot of the safety measures depend on the rules at the venue itself.

The Magic Bag in Ferndale recently announced that shows are cancelled until mid-January. If you’re holding a ticket to an event at the venue they are working to reschedule.

Laura Blankenship with the Better Business Bureau said reading the fine print is key. You can also contact the venue with specific questions.

At Ford Field the policy for Lions games is no refunds or exchanges. For concerts the decision may be up to the individual promoter.

Little Caesars Arena has many sporting events and some big concerts booked in January. For Pistons and Wings games there will likely be no refunds.

If you yourself have COVID and can’t go to the planned event, it may change your chances of getting a refund. Like with any big purchase, insurance is usually available.

