Patients demand answers after Always Gentle Dentistry in Dearborn closes without warning

Parents paid a few thousand dollars for braces before dentist vanished

Hank Winchester

Kayla Clarke

DEARBORN, Mich. – Patients are searching for a dentist who abruptly closed her office, leaving some families stuck.

A family reached out to Help Me Hank after paying for their daughter’s braces. Once the braces were put on the dentist appears to have taken off.

There is concern about how many other patients are being affected.

The parents of 14-year-old Madelyn are worried about their daughter’s dental future. Braces were put on well over a year ago at Always Gentle Dentistry in Dearborn.

One day, when they showed up for an appointment everything -- including the dentist -- was missing. The reviews online are many people asking what happened to the office after it closed up without warning.

Madelyn’s parents paid a few thousand dollars out of pocket. She’s now seeing a different dentist but her parents want answers.

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

