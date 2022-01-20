People living in Clinton Township say they’re not receiving mail

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Issues with mail delivery in Clinton Township have residents reaching out to the Help Me Hank team for an investigation.
Is the COVID surge causing new delays? Local 4′s Hank Winchester spoke to people who have been impacted by the mail delays.
One resident said he hasn’t received any mail in about nine days.
The USPS said that mail delivery has been about every other day, but everyone Local 4 spoke to said that has not been the case.
Residents said that delivery is very inconsistent and they want answers.
