People living in Clinton Township say they’re not receiving mail

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Issues with mail delivery in Clinton Township have residents reaching out to the Help Me Hank team for an investigation.

One resident said he hasn’t received any mail in about nine days.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that may be experienced by customers in the Mt. Clemens, Clinton Township and Macomb Township, MI areas. In some occasions, customers may receive mail every other day as we match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We appreciate the patience of our customers.” USPS

The USPS said that mail delivery has been about every other day, but everyone Local 4 spoke to said that has not been the case.

Residents said that delivery is very inconsistent and they want answers.

