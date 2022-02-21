43º

Help Me Hank

Have a question about filing taxes? Submit here and get answers

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Tags: Taxes, Help Me Hank, Money, Finances
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, a W-4 form is viewed in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File) (Patrick Sison, AP)

Do you have questions about filing your taxes this year?

Submit a question using the form below and we’ll get answers from our tax experts. We’ll be hosting a special Help Me Hank tax help phone bank on Monday, Feb. 28, during Local 4 News Today.

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

