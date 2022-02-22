39º

Police warn fake officer is trying to scam Royal Oak residents over phone

Call police If you receive a call from the scammer

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Royal Oak police want you to be aware of a man posing as an officer while also calling various numbers. His pitch is that you're under investigation, pay up or provide personal information. If you don't, the cops will soon be coming for you.

In one case, the suspect gave someone his call back number with the following message: “This is Sgt. Michael Carter at the Royal Oak Police Department. Please leave your name and number, and I will give you a call back. If this is an emergency, please hang up and dial 911.”

Royal Oak police do not operate in this manner. Obviously, there is option to pay for charges to be dropped, but the concern is that someone will fall for it.

“The call is definitely a scam,” Royal Oak police told Local 4′s Hank Winchester. “We do not have a Sgt. Michael Carter at the Royal Oak Police Department, nor would we ever solicit money from anyone. We encourage anybody to notify us if they get this phone call as we investigate.”

If you receive a phone call like the one heard in the video above, the most important thing to do is to contact police.

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

