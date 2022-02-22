Police warn fake officer is trying to scam Royal Oak residents over phone

Royal Oak police want you to be aware of a man posing as an officer while also calling various numbers. His pitch is that you're under investigation, pay up or provide personal information. If you don't, the cops will soon be coming for you.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak police are making the public aware of a man posing as an officer and scamming people over the phone.

His pitch is that you’re under investigation, so you’d better pay up or provide personal information, or else the cops will come for you.

In one case, the suspect gave someone his call back number with the following message: “This is Sgt. Michael Carter at the Royal Oak Police Department. Please leave your name and number, and I will give you a call back. If this is an emergency, please hang up and dial 911.”

Royal Oak police do not operate in this manner. Obviously, there is option to pay for charges to be dropped, but the concern is that someone will fall for it.

“The call is definitely a scam,” Royal Oak police told Local 4′s Hank Winchester. “We do not have a Sgt. Michael Carter at the Royal Oak Police Department, nor would we ever solicit money from anyone. We encourage anybody to notify us if they get this phone call as we investigate.”

If you receive a phone call like the one heard in the video above, the most important thing to do is to contact police.