Help Me Hank

Customers want answers after Luxury Med Spa in Farmington Hills closes without warning

Some clients out a lot of money

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Medical spa in Farmington Hills closes suddenly.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Former clients of a popular medical and day spa in Farmington Hills reached out to Help Me Hank to investigate after the business closed without warning -- leaving some out a lot of money.

The doors are locked and the lights are off at the Luxury Med Spa on Orchard Lake Road north of 13 Mile Road. Customers said they were not warned that the business would be closing.

Ariel Howard said she still can’t believe it. She has visited the spa several times and said she’s currently owed $600 in services. She isn’t alone, many of the reviews online tell a similar story.

Local 4 reached out to the Better Business Bureau and they said an investigation is underway.

If you paid with a credit card you can call the company and ask for a refund or file complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the attorney general’s office.

Have a news tip? To reach Help Me Hank, call 313-634-WDIV (313-634-9348) or email at helpmehank@wdiv.com.

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

