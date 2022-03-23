Customers want answers after Luxury Med Spa in Farmington Hills closes without warning

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Former clients of a popular medical and day spa in Farmington Hills reached out to Help Me Hank to investigate after the business closed without warning -- leaving some out a lot of money.

The doors are locked and the lights are off at the Luxury Med Spa on Orchard Lake Road north of 13 Mile Road. Customers said they were not warned that the business would be closing.

Ariel Howard said she still can’t believe it. She has visited the spa several times and said she’s currently owed $600 in services. She isn’t alone, many of the reviews online tell a similar story.

Local 4 reached out to the Better Business Bureau and they said an investigation is underway.

If you paid with a credit card you can call the company and ask for a refund or file complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the attorney general’s office.

