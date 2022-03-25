Demanding answers from owner of Luxury Med Spa in Farmington Hills after sudden closure

A popular medical and day spa in Farmington Hills closed without warning -- leaving some people out a lot of money.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A popular medical and day spa in Farmington Hills closed without warning -- leaving some people out a lot of money.

The doors are locked and the lights are off at the Luxury Med Spa on Orchard Lake Road north of 13 Mile Road. Customers said they were not warned that the business would be closing.

Customers said that the owner, Dr. Namir Zukkoor, and his staff have refused to answer any questions.

Customers want to know if they’re going to get their money back. Now an investigation is underway and Help Me Hank is demanding answers from the owner.

Ad

Hank Winchester: There are people who are owed hundreds of dollars. You just closed without any warning. None of your staff contacted any of these people.

Namir Zukkoor: My office manager, she dealt with the whole thing.

Hank Winchester: Well, she did a very bad job.

The Better Business Bureau is investigating.

Namir Zukkoor: I don’t take care of the business.

Hank Winchester: But you are the owner of it. The buck stops with you. You can’t push it off on the office manager.

Namir Zukkoor: Legally, there’s no money in the account. Okay? Legally, I cannot do anything. Legally.

Hank Winchester: I understand, but you can at least return the phone calls of the poor people that are wondering. Somebody should be responding to the customers.

Zukkoor said he blames his office staff and the COVID pandemic for the sudden closure. He said he’s working with an attorney to sort everything out.

Ad

Hank Winchester: But there are people that are owed money. What are you going to do about that?

Namir Zukkoor: I don’t know. What do you want me to do?

Hank Winchester: I want you to pay the people back.

Read: Customers want answers after Luxury Med Spa in Farmington Hills closes without warning

If you paid with a credit card you can call the company and ask for a refund or file complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the attorney general’s office.

Were you a customer of this spa? To reach Help Me Hank, call 313-634-WDIV (313-634-9348) or email at helpmehank@wdiv.com.

Ad

Read: Complete Help Me Hank coverage