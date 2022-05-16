AAA: Michigan gas prices hit new record high

DEARBORN, Mich. – Michigan drivers are now paying a new record high of $4.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, according to AAA.

That is 48 cents more than this time last month and $1.43 more than this time last year. Drivers are paying around $65 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

“Despite the slight decrease in demand, Michigan gas prices continue to increase, setting a new record high,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices will likely face upward pressure if gasoline stocks continue to decrease and oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.”

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.49), Metro Detroit ($4.44), Ann Arbor ($4.41)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($4.21), Saginaw ($4.31), Grand Rapids ($4.32)

Metro Detroit’s current average is $4.44 a gallon, about 14 cents more than last week’s average and $1.44 more than this same time last year. Click here to view a map of gas prices.

Location Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2021 Low 2021 High Record High National $4.47 $4.45 $4.32 $4.07 $3.04 $2.25 (Jan. 1) $3.42 (Nov. 5) $4.47 (May 2022) Michigan $4.38 $4.36 $4.32 $3.90 $2.95 $2.17 (Jan. 10) $3.43 (Nov. 7) $4.38 (May 2022) Detroit $4.44 $4.41 $4.30 $3.95 $3.00 $2.20 (Jan. 7) $3.40 (Nov. 6) $4.44 (May 2022)

Ways to save on gas

The AAA has some recommendations on how to save money on gas.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.

You can use the map below to track average gas prices in Michigan by county, updated daily with AAA data: