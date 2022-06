Tonight DTE is launching an investigation after it appears a customer's identity was stolen to establish a new service. Worried her account would be frozen or her power shut off, she contacted Help Me Hank to investigate.

Dawn Reimer was concerned about her DTE bill and worried that her account would be frozen or, even worse, that her power would be shut off.

Local 4′s Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester visited DTE headquarters to understand better the fraud cases and how they are growing.