Stormberg Foods recalls dog treats due to possible salmonella contamination

Officials in North Carolina say sample tested positive for salmonella

Tony Statz

Derick Hutchinson

Dog treats affected by a July 2022 Stormberg Foods recall. (FDA)

Some pet owners should take a closer look at what they’re feeding their dogs after Stormberg Foods issued a recall for treats due to possible salmonella contamination.

The products affected are the Beg and Barker Chicken Breast Strips, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps.

The Food and Drug Administration reports the company was informed by officials in North Carolina that a sample had tested positive for salmonella.

So far, no related illnesses have been reported.

Click here to view all the information for this recall on the FDA’s website.

