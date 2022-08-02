Help Me Hank tracking any issues at polls during 2022 primary election

As he does every election day, Help Me Hank has been tracking any issues at the polls regarding people exercising their right to vote.

The lines haven’t been long Tuesday, but they have been steady as more than one million Michiganders have already voted absentee.

Deborah Miles came out to vote on Detroit’s west side.

“It’s important for your vote,” said Miles. “We need to count, and if we are not here, then we won’t have nothing to say about nothing that is going on.”

Things Tuesday were almost problem free.

The Secretary of State says the biggest threat to democracy is misinformation.

“We’re prepared for anything today, but I would say the biggest challenge is countering the misinformation that ranges from everything from where do I vote to how do I vote to is my vote going to count,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.”

Misinformation can be spread online or, in some select cases, in person at precincts. However, on Tuesday (Aug. 2), so far, no reports of people trying to trick you or get you not to vote.

The penalties can be severe. Here’s Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“I think it’s important that people know that intentionally distributing misinformation or disinformation if it causes a person to be deterred from voting is actually a crime,” said Nessel. “We’ve charged that before actually in 2020. We’ve charged a number of people with that.”