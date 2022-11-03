61º

Michigan Secretary of States, law enforcement preparing for safe, secure, fair results on Election Day

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Michigan is four days away from the Nov. election. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson explains how ready the state is for its voters.

We have four days to go before voters head to the polls on Election Day, and on Thursday, the Michigan Secretary of State had a message for voters.

Jocelyn Benson says they’re ready to go and prepared for any possible trouble on the big day.

“As you know, the general election is upon us,” said Benson. “It’s next week, and I am here today to ensure all Michigan citizens that the election will be safe, secure, fair, and the results will be an accurate reflection of the will of the people.”

Benson, on Thursday (Nov. 3), ensures everything on Election Day will go smoothly.

“Election officials and law enforcement are more prepared than ever before to immediately address any attempt to interfere or disrupt the elections process or intimidate voters, and they will work with us to ensure that all voters are safe,” Benson said.

Benson is saying that action is being taken to ensure you can vote safely and securely on election day.

She says detailing a plan involving millions going to Metro Detroit clerks for security and work has been done to educate clerks on the procedure.

However, as in years past, expect certified results to remain the same as the polls close. It could take up to 24hrs in some areas.

