The ‘queen of couponing’ has some tips to save you money on groceries as prices rise

Some predict Thanksgiving Day meal will cost average family up to 40% more this year

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – The price of everything seems to be going up, and that includes groceries.

For some, soaring prices may cause you to scale back the big traditional Thanksgiving Day feast.

So how can you save?

The turkey, the potatoes, the pies, and all the fixing of Thanksgiving Day is a feat, but this year that meal will cost you more than ever.

Some predict the Thanksgiving Day meal will cost the average family up to 40% more this year than last year.

Meet Kiersti Torok, aka the coupon hunter.

