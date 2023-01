DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame.

DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues.

A shortage of water meters has left some Detroit residents without water and without answers.

“They have not given me any time frame whatsoever, just gotta wait,” Detroit resident Isiah Mason said.

