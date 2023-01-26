32º

Rodents? Water damage? What residents say is going on inside historic Detroit apartment building

Property management company says issues are being addressed

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

DETROIT – Residents inside a historic Detroit apartment building are voicing concerns for their safety.

They told Local 4 they have seen rodents, that there is water damage and the elevator has been broken. When Local 4′s Hank Winchester arrived the elevator was broken and there appeared to be a water issue in the lobby.

Tenants living in the Palmer Park apartment are concerned, one said they had trouble sleeping at night.

Local 4 contacted the property management company. They said the elevator should be up and running by Friday morning.

They said there is not a rat problem, but they are aware of a concern from one tenant who found a mouse. They said pest control has been at the building.

