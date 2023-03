New technology is making it more accessible now than ever for scammers to target you. In some cases, high-tech thieves can use your voice to trick your family members.

Tiktok, Youtube, Instagram... if the scammers can hear your voice in the videos that you post, they can take that audio and create new messages. Some of these thieves are targeting the elderly. The old grandparents scam with a new twist.

